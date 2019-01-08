Transcript for Detroit debates, night 2: Candidates spar over healthcare and target Biden

We begin with the race for 20/20 the Democrats are now returning to the campaign trail after facing off on the national stage. Deep divisions surfaced for the second consecutive night on a range of hot button issues. And nearly every candidate took a shot at Joseph Biden. ABC's Trevor all joins us from Detroit with the highlights 2 morning traveler. Good morning Kenneth good morning Diane the candidates covered a lot of ground last night health care climate change criminal justice reform immigration but in talking about who's best for the future they were quick to criticize each other's tax. Tonight two of the Detroit democratic debates featuring all the policy of night one with a lot more personal political brawling mix did. Senator Kabul heiress returning to her attacks from the first debate early on. That vice president has still fail to acknowledge. That it was wrong to take the position that he took at that time but this time Biden punching back and later criticizing the senator for changes to her health care plan. You can't he present true. We double talk other candidates eager to jump into the crossfire senator Cory Booker taking aim at the former vice president over criminal justice reform. Since the 1970s. Every. Major problem every crumble major and minor has had his name on it. You had a police department that was you went out and you hired Rudy Giuliani's got. You and engaged in stop and frisk ms. rice president there's a saying in my community you're addicted to the cool lady you don't even know the flavor. Over the same topic congresswoman told he Gabbert calling Kabul Harris for her record as a prosecutor. Senator Harrison you are in a position. To make a difference in an impact in these people's lives you did not. Candidates also sparring over immigration Biden defending the policies of the Obama administration congressman Julian Castro calling him out. It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't so we need to apologies designers I have some guts on this issue. I've got through.

