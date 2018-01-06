Transcript for Dinesh D'Souza gets a presidential pardon

And warmer note about the president he is now considering whether to offer pardons to two high profile convicts both have ties to his former show that Celebrity Apprentice. And this all comes after he pardon a controversial conservative writer. But critics say the pardons could be a strong message to the president allies who have caught up in the investigation. Into Russia medley. President from flexing his presidential power by announcing his fifth ardent. This one for conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza a highly controversial figure for his racially charged attacks on President Obama. This is a pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws in 2014. The president has dis is had been treated very unfairly by our government and it may not stop there. The president says he's considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. And pardoning Martha Stewart. Both incidentally are former. Princess guest stars Stewart was convicted for obstructing justice and lying to investigators and Blagojevich is serving fourteen years on corruption charges. For trying to sell the senate seat vacated by Barack Obama in a statement this morning Blagojevich his wife Patti says she and her family are very encouraged by the president's comments he's given us something that has been hard to come by recently. Hope Patti Blagojevich recently appealed to trump to help her husband here she is. Just last month price has a relationship attempt from when he was on the apprentice. Tom hasn't Chavis said numerous times on the made public statements. Tests. Astonished at the length of sentence the White House as a recent pardons are not to meant to send the message to his political allies tied up in the Russian investigation. But democratic senator Mark Warner suggesting otherwise tweeting. The possibility that he may also be sending a message to witnesses and a criminal investigation into his campaign. Is extremely dangerous in the United States of America no one is above the law. And the president says that he's also considering a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson the grandmother serving a life sentence. And a first time drug charge Kim Kardashian has urged him to pardon Johnson.

