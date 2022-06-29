Discarded coffee cup cracks cold case

A man has been charged in the 1975 stabbing murder of a Pennsylvania teen after DNA evidence from the suspect’s discarded coffee cup linked him to the scene. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.

