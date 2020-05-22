Transcript for Distillery giving back in time of crisis

Didn't fit the mold so he made a new one instead. Nathan Green better known as uncle nearest sharing his knowledge of making whiskey with a certain Jack Daniels. Here is rather became a mix soared to just. And he tell them everything that he knew about instilling. Nearest greens great great granddaughter Victoria. That's an African American man not only were they making whiskey they were building a French U. A bond. That was unheard. Uncle nearest whiskey named for the former slave five generations of master blenders later Greene's name making its own mark. We have calculated that more than two million. People have and raise a glass of uncle nearest worldwide. Decades later at his daily changing the landscape of their nation once again we realized we have to have people. Nurses doctors fire firemen and policemen on the front line. That did not have PP that didn't have to tactic here temporarily closed for two hours the team turned the distillery into a ground zero for packing and distributing masks to communities of color across the country. 80% of the deaths from this are all African Americans. If you are going into a liquor store that is majority African American or lick Tina. And you do not have on a mask you are walking out with a mask nearest screens legacy healing a community pained by the pandemic. To have the privilege and honor I have carrying on my great great grandfather's legacy is beyond. Great you know it's act can't really put words to hot fields I'm very honored to do it I am honored to. Continue to do let my great great grandfather started. Making her great great grandfather proud I'm certain up at uncle nearest often uses the hash tag. More than whiskey on Twitter and into Graham and now they're proving more than ever. An uncle nearest really is more than just whiskey guys and is just incredible to see uncle nears his impact till this day his great great grandchildren carrying on the legacy that's incredible and I will say that I'm doing my part and I'm contributing. Now state Powell but.

