Transcript for Doctor faces murder charges

Back now with a doctor in Ohio charged with 25 counts of murder doctor William was cell is accused of ordering lethal doses of painkillers forest patients' legal experts are calling the case unprecedented. This morning in Ohio doctor is accused of murdering dozens of patients with medication. Table where as usual investigators say between 2015 and 2018. At least 25 deaths at a Columbus hospital. Where the direct result of lethal doses prescribed by doctor William Q so this breach of a doctor's oath his vile and worthy of today's actions. Prosecutors say they opened their investigation last December when the hospital race concern. That doctor Hugh soul was administering alarming doses of fentanyl is our sincere hope the families of these victims will find solace by the state of Ohio. Holding doctor useful accountable for his devious conduct we are experiencing grief. The same mosque the arrest is giving FEMA and members of the alleged victims some relief. The form words why David Austin lost his wife of 37 years under the care of doctor Schuessel. Law Mullen who's a doctor preview knew I feel. Refusals attorney is denying the allegation saying the doctor was trying to comfort patient. So I can assure use never. Any attempt to euthanize anyone by donkey usable at no time did you ever have the intent to euthanize any not a murder. Case prosecutors say they don't have a motive in don't expect anyone else to be charged but ten additional deaths involving high levels of medication. Are reportedly under investigation at the same hospital unsure. Just a school. Take care of itself whenever he's gonna do he's just been hit. Hospital says it's already changed the process of how doctors administered drugs doctor Hughes still has pleaded not guilty. He's being held on one million dollars bond.

