Transcript for Doctor pursuing vaccine demoted

Turnout so bombshell accusation by the man who was overseeing a possible vaccine for the krona virus. He claims he lost his job for purely political reasons because he opposed using a drug. Touted by president trump. ABC's outs for Shea is in Washington with the new. This morning the Doctor Who led to key federal agency that's developing a vaccine to fight the corona virus is suddenly added his job. Doctor Rick bright says he was removed from his post this week. Because he claims he insisted on rigorous science based vetting of hydroxy for quite the malaria drug that's been embraced by president trump. I think it could be something really incredibly we're having some very. Good things happening with a. Doctor bright in a statement he released after being transferred to another agency to clear it. I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus science not politics or cronyism has to lead the way Wright says he defied directives to push the malaria drug. Saying it was being promoted by the administration as a panacea but clearly lacked scientific merit hours later during the White House briefing president trump says he doesn't know doctor bright. He's been pushed out of his job but because he raised questions about eye drops in Florida waiting. Some your direction song that was deeply felt that I don't ever. I'm the guy says he was pushed out of a job maybe was maybe US and get after you give us said. I don't know who he is. The veterans administration tried the drug on coated nineteen patients who had underlying conditions. And researchers found it could lead to a higher death rates but in a new statement overnight responding to doctor Wright's claims the Department of Health and Human Services says it was brought its decision to acquire the drug. Writing as it relates to cork when it was doctor bright who requested an emergency use authorization. We haven't heard the end of this story airs at least one democratic senator now calling for investigation. In to doctor Wright's removal. And Mona outs for say thank you.

