Transcript for Dodgers star under investigation

As the Dodgers arrived back in Los Angeles overnight. Jarrett as. And fans revel in their World Series win. This morning Major League Baseball is investigating the team's third baseman Justin Turner. Accused of violating corona virus protocols. The veteran player was pulled just before the eighth inning Tuesday night after his coded test came back positive during the game. But after the when turner came back on the field to celebrate with the team. He's seen kissing his wife hugging players and sitting next to team manager aren't cancer survivor Dave Roberts. Even taking his mask down for a team picture. The league releasing a statement critical of Turner's behavior sane while designers celebrate is understandable. Turner's decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put every one he came into contact with at risk. When an LB security raise the matter of being on the field with turner he emphatically refused to comply. But some teammates and analysts are speaking out is a port of turner departed team you know for you know that varies from team we know we can't mean he's not exclude him from anything. You told me I can't plant are right. Why it took me what ought to Matt and even. Gauges so she did does that why do what so beyond that and feel ESPN reports turner took multiple coded test before Tuesday's game. His test Monday was inconclusive but Tuesday's result came back positive. As of now it's unclear what kind of penalty if any turner or the Dodgers might face. Though Dodgers fans are waiting for an official celebration. The team says the pandemic will eliminate any chance of a victory parade in the near future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.