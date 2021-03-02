Transcript for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial

This morning a somber remembrance inside the US capitol rotunda. Decree made it remains of an American hero lying in honor. The first family paying their final respects to fallen capitol police officer Brian Signet killed in the January 6 insurrection. Hours earlier house impeachment managers formally declaring. It was former president Donald Trump who is singularly responsible. For the violent attack that left five dead including the officer. Adding it was a betrayal of historic proportions. Trump engaged in high crimes and misdemeanors by inciting violence against the government of the United States in the eighty page brief filed Tuesday Democrats referencing Trump's own words just before the insurrection. Don't never take back our country with weakness saying after his failed efforts to overturn the presidential election. He worked the mom into a frenzy and aimed them like the loaded Keenan down Pennsylvania Avenue if you don't fight like hell. If not gonna have a country anymore. Be impeached manager signing these videos obtained by just security soon the crowd responding to trumpet in real time. The pro legal team directly pushing back in their own fourteen page response. Denying that trump up violated his oath of office while suggesting an impeachment trial to convict a former president is unconstitutional. The judge and jury. Has already announced publicly that the defendant must be convicted in this case. The documents also foreshadowing Trump's attorneys plans to defend his false and baseless claims. That he won the election and now one of trumps most loyal allies might pillows seal Mike Lynn del. In a fiery exchange on the conservative cable channel news Max out all the election. And new machines hosts attempting to interview in Delano Twitter permanently suspending his account last week the Lindell repeatedly voicing his baseless allegations. The voting systems somehow rigged the election against trying to. You're talking about machines. Then that to a wit use Macs have not be able to verify any of those kinds of allegations we just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen memorabilia all over this past Friday. All the machines so I'm sorry its ugly head not my idol I cannot ask our producers can we and get out of here please. I've I don't want to have to keep going over that. My code on 12. Let's talk a little bit. And that anchor walking away from that in debut in the meantime the impeachment trial begins next Tuesday Democrats need seventeen Republicans to convict and that's looking unlikely.

