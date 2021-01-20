Transcript for Donald Trump’s post-presidency plan

This morning Donald Trump's presidency coming to a close to serve as your president has been an honor beyond description. From releasing the farewell message condemning some political violence. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever we must unify around our shared values. And rise above the partisan rank her and forge our common destiny. The president listing his economic and foreign policy achievements I am especially proud to be the first president in decades. Who has started no new wars from also referring to the next administration but never mentioning Joseph Biden by name. This week we inaugurate a new administration. And pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes. And we also want them to have locked a very important word. The president's departure comes as senate Republicans weigh whether to convict him for his role in the attack on the capital two weeks ago. Now outgoing senate majority leader Mitch McConnell is blamed the attack on quote lies told by trump. The mob pushed red blush. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific precision of its first branch of the federal government. We stated not a lot. In his strongest condemnation of the president McConnell accused trump of provoking the violent ground. If you don't fight like hell. If not gonna have a country anymore. The McConnell not using the word in sight as laid out in the article of impeachment which are distraught with quote willfully inciting violence. Against the government of the United States. Meanwhile breaking overnight trump reportedly wants to create a third political party. The Wall Street Journal says trump has discuss creating the patriot party to compete with the GOP. Well as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration. At noon on Wednesday. I want gated that the movement we started is only just beginning. And drugs expected to arrive in Florida at moral law go by noon today. When his presidency officially ends.

