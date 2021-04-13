Transcript for Dozens arrested on 2nd night of protests in Minnesota

Overnight violence erupting in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn center. Hundreds gathering of the city's police station defying a mandatory curfew. It didn't violate her corner. Aren't violation of about Bob Bullock steadily. The crowd clashing with officers and write your required tear gas and pepper balls the unrest spreading into the street for several businesses have been looted. The second night of outrage follows the death of Don to right. The twenty year old unarmed black man shot in kill by an officer during a traffic stop Sunday. This morning that officer has been identified as Kim potter a 26 year veteran of the force. The police chief calls the shooting an accidental discharge sane officer potter mid to use her taser. But instead she fired her gun. Is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy there taser but instead shot mr. Wright with a single bullet this was an accidental discharge. That resulted in a tragic death of mr. right. We Saber Wright was stopped for traffic violation officers discovered he had an outstanding war for a misdemeanor offense. Body camera video shows a struggle and white TV back into his car. Carter is heard saying how he's yet. But she fires her done. The car than Trout or for several blocks before crashing. Wright was later pronounced dead at the scene. I'm. Not go and you don't paint it. Look like I am happy ending to help they need an old white he'd need a lot Bailey I'm Cameron. On hand. The medical examiner has rule Wright's death a homicide. Officer potter is on administrative leave and Brooklyn sinners mayor has fired the city manager the City Council giving the Mir control of the police department. Our hearts. Are aching right now. We are in pain right now. And we recognize that this couldn't have happened at a worse time. The tension in the city heightened because just ten miles away as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer bear children. Charged in the death of George Floyd. This morning Donte' rights families demanding justice while calling for peace and. This whole. At least forty people were arrested and the chaos overnight. Police say though looting was limited coming up later this half hour we'll talk to a former chief of the NYPD. About this case or whether that officers should be fired.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.