Transcript for Dr. Deborah Birx contradicts Trump about the virus

And here at home as more states impose new restrictions doctor Deborah Burks is speaking out. Contradicting president Trump's claim about the pandemic meanwhile the CDC is out with tips on how to vote safely today despite surging cases of corona virus. ABC speak and who they joins us from Washington. With the latest good morning Kate. Hey good morning one and the president has been rallying his supporters by insisting we're turning a corner of the pandemic but this morning a new memo from the White House. Suggests a different story. This morning the coordinator of the White House corona virus task force doctor Deborah Burks warning the current spread of the virus is even worse than what recent test data show. According to an internal memo obtained by the Washington Post doctor Burke says the nation is entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic and she told officials to brace for 100000. New cases every day over the next week. The race and growth are alarming. They seem to be. As bad or worse than they were back and it's spring Burks is also breaking from the. President's recent messaging on the virus. There is we have so many cases because we test Burke's writes that half of the US is in the red or orange zone for cases despite flat or declining testing. The increases in cases the increases in hospitalization rate increases in icu. Are happening at the same time. Many states are imposing new rules in Rhode Island hospitals are now banning visitors because of a jump in case it. Massachusetts has a new overnight stay at home advisory due to rising productivity rates. And a new surge in patients in Michigan has triggered stricter rules for businesses. Despite warnings to socially distance police say thousands of people attended this Halloween party in Utah where Kobe hospitals basis or at a record high but one major gathering officials say you can't attend safely is your local polling center today doctors say you just need to take some precautions. Remember try to wait outside and there's better insulation. Bring your own pennies she re Max obviously. And once again school safety is now and the forefront parents in New York having to decide. Whether to keep their kids home until next year new Kern a virus cases among children nationwide. Hit a record last week kimono. It could move in Washington thank you so much.

