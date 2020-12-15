Transcript for ‘Dr.’ Jill Biden controversy

This morning the Wall Street Journal is defending its decision to publish an op Ed about doctor Jill Biden. Which critics have called sexist and demean mean. In the op Ed writer Joseph Epstein argues the First Lady elect should it drop doctor from her title. Because she's not a medical doctor. Epstein writing a wise man once said that no when she called self doctor and less he has delivered the child biting earned her doctorate in education in 2007. Responses supporting her have exploded on social media overnight. Former First Lady Michelle Obama writing right now were all seen what also happened to so many professional women. Whether titles are doctor ms. misses or even First Lady. All too often our accomplishments are met with skepticism even derision. Doug and not the husband of vice president elect Connolly hair is tweeting. Doctor by an earned her degree through hard work in pure grits she is an inspiration to meet her students into Americans across this country. The issue of whether first ladies can keep their previous jobs while in the white house with famously addressed on the TV drama the west wing mrs. Correlate I talk to doctor Barden. We just talking doctor Baruch. When the campaign did either side that women of the delight me more I called myself mrs. This morning the editor of the Wall Street Journal's op Ed section defending his decision to publish the peace. Jane the next First Lady should not be off limits to criticism he accuses the biting team of playing politics. By responding to the op Ed in a quote very trumping in manner writing. Why go to such lengths to highlight a single lot that on a relatively minor is shield adding. There's nothing like playing the race or gender card to stifle criticism. The Wall Street Journal I. Editor says that each following years had only the doctor title or people with medical degrees. The IV. Ministers separately from the journal's news. Thank you meg in the incoming First Lady doctor Biden we get this response together we will build a world where the accomplishments of our daughters will be celebrated it. Rather than diminished. And she also out of the doctor to her username on Twitter. Saying think you Wall Street Journal for the nudge there it is.

