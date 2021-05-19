Transcript for Driver allegedly sleeps on the highway in self-driving Tesla

Now to their shocking sight and a highway in the midwest police say the driver of a Tesla was asleep at the wheel speeding nearly twenty miles per hour over the limit. But the driver did nice getting some shot I. Police dash cam video shows this highly and usual pursuit in Kenosha county Wisconsin. Sheriff's deputy getting the call to be on the lookout for a Tesla driver asleep at the wheel. Apple's up next to the car traveling more than eighty miles per hour have been looked over and noticed that his head was turned away from me. And looking down with lights and sirens blaring the deputy follows the car for two miles before he says the driver finally woke up and pulled over. Doing our call over to write my colleague military announced avenues I apology for about two miles in your sleeper we're totally like. Why we drive like that. Can't tell you our own little bit tired your sleep and sir the man says he was on his way to work. Do you sleep in in this car I was even drinking or anything like battles ahead. The deputy saying to display the car showed the Tesla was an auto pilot mode. And police say this isn't the first time this driver has been accused of sleeping at the wheel this vehicle what this registration. Was attempt to be pulled over two different times in February. And in August both the report the driver appeared to be. Head down sleeping test those auto pilot system has faced increased scrutiny after a string of recent incidents just this past weekend police in Washington State say a Tesla in auto pilot crashed into a parked police car. Earlier this month a man in California was killed when his Tesla slammed into an overturned truck. Authorities confirmed the car wise in auto pilot. Tesla says even in auto pilot mode drivers need to keep their hands on the wheel and maintain control as for that man Wisconsin he got a ticket for inattentive driving.

