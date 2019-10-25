Transcript for Driver rescued from submerged car

We turnout would dramatic rescue in Florida and the man being called the hero kayak where he went out kayaking yesterday and could not believe what he found in the water. This morning a miracle rescue in Florida rob Goodman was launching his kayak and a park advanced. When he spotted something in the water I was probably about right here. When I noticed the car couldn't resist becoming daylight Goodman says he could only see part of a car's roof. He parked on apparel border and that's when they realize someone with whose side he came over and we got about right about here we're in her hand came out the window the two men just so happened to be a former firefighter. And a former reserve deputy they call for help but their instincts took them into the water to get her out. And I got to their arms and puller upper just Alexander in my lap kind of in just held on tour. The surveillance video shows that 81 year old's car going into the water around 930 the night before. She'd been in the water for nearly ten hours with only inches of breathing room. And the tide was rising. And cards who started to move when our units got their start to float away fire crews say the men are heroes lucky that. She was found when she was found because otherwise this could have been much worse Goodman says he's think for the Warman will be okay and that he was in the right place. At the right time. There must demand a raise because there is nobody else here and resisting and I sold thank the lord that. She's good just incredible that one was taken to the hospital again she is expected to be okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.