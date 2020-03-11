Transcript for Election Day voting under way

Overnight with Election Day upon us the candidates delivering their closing arguments tomorrow. Presidency as failed to protect us as. We will make America. Great again. And in Grand Rapids last night thousands of from supporters waited in line for hours and forty degree temperatures to attend the president's final rally. Tony Tony from speaking well into Election Day wrapping up his campaign after hitting North Carolina. Michigan Wisconsin and Pennsylvania all states he won in 2016. In his final pitch from warning of the economic dangers of a Biden presidency. As long as I'm president we worry made the number one producer of oil and natural gas autograph. Former vice president Joseph Biden spending the final hours of his campaign in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. One of the seven swing states seen on this map where he's holding onto a lead over the president according to our colleagues at 538. Routes. Drugs seized or are from park avenue. Lost authorities say. I see it spread. Right up illustrate it structure. Are going to be at the cut that class of the country and you're expelled attempts class. The biking team bringing star power to the keystone state. And singer Lady Gaga appeared at a drive in rally in Pittsburgh. Now it's time to show. And the like this did not every yeah. And John Legend performed an election eve rally for comma here is in Philadelphia. This morning the trump team is claiming Harris after saying she and Biden would reverse Trump's tax cuts. John understands that when they asked that tech built benefiting the top 1% and the biggest corporations of America. Causing us to deal with a two trillion dollar deficit. That that wasn't about working people John about to get rid of that tax bill. My father wants at the lowest tax in the world wants have the greatest economy in the world the greatest. You know unemployment. Up in the world. And former President Obama blasted trump for suggesting he fired doctor Anthony county one of the few people in this administration's been taking the certainly no longer what is. Does this second term plans to fire back that. Backing Grand Rapids, Michigan the same city where trump ended his sweet sixteen campaign. His supporters are hoping the momentum from his recent days the packed rallies will put profit over the top. I can't say he hasn't a politician and I mean that's you know I think I think we should evolution happened. I'm we should have people like you and me. President Chavez invited nearly 400 people told White House event tonight former vice president Joseph Biden will we back in Delaware tonight after another visit Pennsylvania today.

