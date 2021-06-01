-
Now Playing: Trump tweets Pence has power to overturn presidential election
-
Now Playing: COVID latest
-
Now Playing: Battle for the Senate
-
Now Playing: World News Now turns 29!
-
Now Playing: ‘Kimye’ spilt?
-
Now Playing: History of the World News Now polka
-
Now Playing: Georgia election day
-
Now Playing: Dramatic chairlift rescue
-
Now Playing: FDA says people need both doses of COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: Show biz must-reads
-
Now Playing: Actress Tanya Roberts still alive, publicist says
-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelor’ season 25 premiere
-
Now Playing: COVID latest
-
Now Playing: New Year’s celebrations around the world
-
Now Playing: Roadmap of hope
-
Now Playing: New Year’s hangover 101
-
Now Playing: Norway landslide destroys homes
-
Now Playing: Calls for justice for wrongly accused teen
-
Now Playing: COVID latest coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine, virus, health, abc, abcnews