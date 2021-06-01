Transcript for Electoral College vote to be certified today

This morning ABC news has learned vice president Mike Pence had informed president trump. But he does not have the authority to challenge a result of the 28 when he election the message coming up to trump falsely claimed on Twitter. The the vice president quote has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors later today pencil overseer a joint session of congress. Where he'll be required to announce Joseph Biden as president elect. Trump saying this on Monday. I hope my tennis comes through for us he's a great guy. City doesn't come through blue like your blood as much. The price is now denying the pence told him he lacks the power to overturn the election. Claiming in a statement overnight but they both agree pens quote has the power to act while some Republican lawmakers Clinton challenged by his victory during today's test sent. The effort is being viewed as political theater are certain to fail the vice president's role is laid out by the constitution and is only ceremonial and Don. Old trump somehow believes. It because pencil be holding accountable when the votes are counted that he has the power. To overturn the election packs made it clear to trump that he does not have this power and I am told that Donald Trump is prepared to go after. His own vice president and go after him hard. If he does as expected and follows the rules. In the meantime blocks from the White House overnight. Scuffles breaking out as true supporters gather in support of his efforts to stay in power. The National Guard now providing quote traffic control in the city with more demonstrations expected today. And I got drama unfolding in Pennsylvania right now Republicans have voted ten not see the democratic lawmaker. Elected in November because his victory is being challenged in court.

