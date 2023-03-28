Emotional testimony at Gwyneth Paltrow trial

The man who accuses Paltrow of violently crashing into him on a Utah ski slope took the stand, detailing the extent of his injuries. ABC News’ Rhiannon Ally reports.

March 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live