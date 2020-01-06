Transcript for Entire D.C. National Guard activated

Meanwhile we've learned president trump took shelter in a bunker underground Friday night as protests escalated ABC's Ann n.'s Dele put terra. Has a new details. This morning president John staying largely silent except on Twitter as protests raged nationwide. ABC news has learned with protesters gathered at 16100 Pennsylvania Avenue Friday. President briefly took shelter in an underground bunker it's unclear what specifically prompted the immediate move to the bunker which serves as a secure shelter that presidents have used in the past two during terrorist attacks. According to an email sent to staff Sunday night's the White House is maintaining an elevated security posture due to the ongoing protests. In the meantime critics claim the president is adding fuel to the fire with his recent tweets. Calling for law and order and seeing the Secret Service was ready if needed it to take on protesters with vicious dogs in ominous what pins. The president also re tweeting this message saying this isn't going to stop until the good guys are willing to use overwhelming force against the bad. Dies he should just stop talking. This is like Charlottesville all over again he speaks and he makes it worse the president's try to strike a balance during scripted remarks. I understand the pain. That people are feeling but what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities. Has nothing to do with the justice or with race. Back outside the White House this woman demanded that demonstrations remain peaceful. We are tight we aren't people what does that do live a normal lag. And you can't live these believing you are white and I lived easily in my black steam. I can't hardly knew I would get an ammonia and we just that and home to my but we cannot do that and more hopping back and beauty Chad. And easy. Fire crews also responded to a fire at historic saint John's church which dates back to the eighteen hundreds. The fire was reportedly contained to the basement. Kenneth and Mona. And as thank you.

