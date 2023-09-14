Escaped killer reveals plan to escape to Canada

Captured fugitive Danelo Cavalcante claims he had planned to carjack someone to flee the country. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt explains how the prison escapee evaded police for weeks.

September 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live