Transcript for ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ now streaming

New England Patriots who had to have to learn doing. Okay. When I got here really champions some other news. A champion first and then a dynasty. And on Sunday the world tuning in ESPN's the last dance the ducky series about Michael Jordan including this former Chicago resident. When Michael first came to town. I don't have marred by tickets for the bulls didn't do in the discount what's the effect of the bailouts Osborn program. But suddenly you have it's sports bigger than that and put Chicago on the map. That moment trending on Twitter and this one drawing strong reactions as well. Goals. It's. Jordan reflecting on the Chicago Bulls before he got there and the world on how he changed not only got team but the game. There was got Mike. Goals in the ninety's reminiscent of The Beatles in the sixties. Instilled a dock offering an up close look at six time champion. Former teammates providing general who play by play of the behind the scenes drama commercial lot of anger and from Scottie you know you you've been one of the best players in the game for. Many years almost every trending topic in America related to the jockey series and Sunday night and Magic Johnson tweeting. Michael Jordan's last dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it. Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he's the goat of basketball. And. You can see new episodes of the last stand Sundays at 9 PM eastern on ESPN and in the US in the US and it'll be available. Outside of the US on Netflix you guys. Yacht was so drama I saw the spotted it and bar nearly they underpaid and end all this leg. Background stuff that we to know about. The discrepancy in pay it was mind blowing yeah hat it was a really really really get special and it had everyone together on social media talking about it. Basketball fans non basketball fans the cut is Michael Jordan he transcends all. MJ on the best for the reasons one of the great free cash flows untreated ones.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.