Transcript for Examples of holiday good will

Goodwill reporting for duty this morning it's no secret that Tony Tony it's been hard on so many of us but every day heroes of all ages are stepping up to spread. Charity and generosity of their communities across the country. A one of a kind gift this holiday season for the staff at a restaurant in Toledo Ohio. Could you miss long time and another soon that's generous before the owner and his staff speechless after getting that tip of a lifetime. She comes over us is that this look of water face and I asked voting as all right she's. Just kind of showed me this attack and knows. 65600 aren't the owner splitting the tip among all 28 employees whether they were on the clock or knocked from the kitchen guys. No break into tears and Mel they can put some. Gets under the tree and our pay some bills or put whatever they might do. It's a wave of good will lighting up communities at a time when we could all use it yet hints from San Diego knows people need some extra help this year. I know that other people they can't get gave his parents are losing their jobs. And in his hard time need to get on themes. The eleven year old setting up lemonade stands and bake sales and saving money from corporate day and scores. A few hundred bucks later she's providing gifts for dozens of kids in her community. I want them to feel happy in knowing that they're gonna getting gifts and they're gonna wake up and be happy. And finally. A guardian Angel and a range she'd afford does that work outside Sacramento when she realized her great grandmother's ring. Was no longer on her finger my whole team Luke told her the friend. All of of the store we looked on the camera Gina assumes the ring was lost for good. Meanwhile Jewish talk was across town returning home after a morning of holiday shopping I was pumping out guess sent out tailoring and I think this is not learning Joyce saw a FaceBook post about the missing ring and brought the ring right back to Gina. Eldorado it's very thankful she said it was a Christmas miracle on. I'm just glad that they got back it is suing me realize that there's still people out bears. Everybody's on the nice list this season right you guys goodwill goodwill reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.