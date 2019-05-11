-
Now Playing: Coworkers chip in to get new car for Fedex package handler
-
Now Playing: Mom in viral overdose photo marks 3 years sobriety
-
Now Playing: Disney and Points of Light reveal Volunteer Family of the Year
-
Now Playing: Boy falls off zipline at adventure park
-
Now Playing: Dayton detective shot, critically injured during task force operation
-
Now Playing: Maryland Popeyes stabbing
-
Now Playing: Going the extra mile
-
Now Playing: US family killed on way to wedding in Mexico
-
Now Playing: Getty Fire destroys home yet ring survives
-
Now Playing: Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich
-
Now Playing: Exclusive look inside a nuclear-powered guided missile submarine
-
Now Playing: Battle brews between Trump and 'Anonymous' author
-
Now Playing: Possible suspects spotted in murdered couple’s RV
-
Now Playing: Arctic blast on the way for Midwest, Northeast
-
Now Playing: New details on how murder suspects escaped California jail
-
Now Playing: FBI arrests man accused of plotting to bomb synagogue
-
Now Playing: Democrats release impeachment inquiry transcripts
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
-
Now Playing: Deaf high school football captain is true leader on field
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking: 2 women are setting the pace for an amazing marathon feat