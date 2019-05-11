Transcript for Going the extra mile

Darlene clean is a package handler at FedEx in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Three months ago her car broke down and her co worker Josh Lewis driving to work 1 morning knew something was off. It was pitch black door 1 morning in the house on what are work the end. All the some absolutes lower. Koroma unrealized. Omer our system personally don't work. Josh and his boss offering the star Lena ride learning that she's been walking every day twelve miles to. And twelve miles from work. I'll look more. My mother my father and grand Beers walked in that order work. Josh knew he had to help. So we set up a gold fund repaint his community rallying together to give miss Darlene the surprise of her life. Within the first 14 hours they grew Chrysler 3000 dollars. Column and then edges it yet don't from mayor as that started going it was it was amazing just sit back and watch that that guy out in our community. Just just took it from there watch as she finds out what they've done for car. There's a lot of students here that love you and care about you you've inspired so many of us do great things so made about a hundred other people got together. And we raise enough money in about a car cash for that. Don't let go because we love you. And because you're all some miss Darlene checking out her shiny 2014 Chevy cap diva. Those tears turned to smiles. She gave this card to Josh passing along her things to the community who made this all happen. The card signed. Love Darlene. Josh saying dates to those striving for a little more love in their own neck of the woods. Our challenge each and every person out there to get to know and number one number two gives notes your neighbors knew or. A number three don't be afraid to help them. The people of this darlings community are obviously up to that challenge to local businesses offering to take care of all the oil changes and tire repair shall ever need. Yeah never. That's so sweet. And that upstate of the great state of South Carolina good community caught that sparkle city there in Spartanburg hey Carolina makes it pretty great people insured because they. That's a lot Alan Murray thank you what we appreciate.

