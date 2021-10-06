Transcript for Extreme weather nationwide

It's officially the hottest star to any June on record for parts of the midwest today will mark the eighth consecutive day. With temperatures above ninety degrees in the Twin Cities. A on the West Coast a mega drought is shrinking the water supply according to experts at the Hoover Dam Lake Mead will dit today to its lowest level ever reported. I did feel about that and having worked here in been here for two decades I never thought I'd see it it's concerning. Lake Mead is part of the Colorado River system that provides water to about forty million people the drought may force the federal government to make a drastic decision. According to ABC's mad gunman for the first time this summer the federal government is set to announce. A water shortage along the lower Colorado River. That triggers automatic cuts to water in Nevada. And in Arizona starting as early as next year in organ the drought is above or near record levels some farmers they the only planted a percentage of their crops this year due to a lack of water. My son asked me one day dad when will this change and I say it'll probably change women's public ghosts of the grocery store and can't find food. Other parts of the country can't catch a break from the rain. In Arkansas a flooding disaster has been declared in the Little Rock area after days of downpours in Lafayette county Mississippi. People in one neighborhood have been evacuated due to concern. That a Levy could fail that area seeing a foot of rain in the last three days. Heavy rain also triggering flooding across central Virginia. In Richmond rescuers pulled nineteen people from flooded cars Wednesday this driver tried to make it through a flooded road before the car was nearly swept away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.