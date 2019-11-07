Transcript for Extreme weather targets Gulf Coast

Begin with a line of storms south swirling in the Gulf of Mexico forecasters say the storm system could become a hurricane as early as tomorrow and flooding is a major concern that system has already triggered this water spout that touched down. Only pot to train the big question now is whether the post-Katrina fourteen billion dollar upgrade to the levees around New Orleans completed less than a year ago. A hold up. ABC's Trevor all begins our coverage Trevor good morning good morning today can at this very well could be an early start of the hurricane season for the gulf some areas like in New Orleans have already seen well over half a foot of rain and it's only from round one in this series of storms. This morning parts of New Orleans underwater heavy downpours turning to streets and sidewalks into rivers the French quarters of. Murder Vista be big in the like -- his idea hired by the field goal of stopping this is like saying. Authorities declaring a state of emergency as the Levy system faces one of its biggest test since Hurricane Katrina the Mississippi River projected to reach its highest level in nearly seventy years this waterspout spotted on Lake Pontchartrain winds and rains tearing through homes and officials believe this first score may just be a warning shot before the next wave arrives. Possibly as a hurricane. With more rain in store for the city of New Orleans. This is at the time to help us clear debris and fat cats basins the witness for cash shown what will likely become a tropical storm Thursday afternoon and a category one hurricane late Friday or early Saturday and making landfall somewhere between Houston and new war let's. Right now a forties asking people to shelter in place evacuations could be on the rise it. The memory of hurricane Harvey still fresh Texas elevating the state of emergency response center in preparation. We want to make sure that the state taxes is doing all we can. To prepare in advance. Before the storm. This storm is expected to bring ten to fifteen inches of rain across parts of the golf with some areas seeing as much as twenty inches. And in New Orleans they already got eight inches of rain on Wednesday in a span of just three hours today Kenneth. Looks like achieving a plea along weekends Trevor thank you.

