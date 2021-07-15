Transcript for Extreme weather in the West

This morning new video from Arizona as monsoon rains send car sliding down street. Much of the drought stricken region now under flash flood warnings emergency crews forced to rescue people trapped in the fast moving water this man and his daughter were stranded on the roof of their car in Tucson everyone was pulled to safety as flooding rains pound self last. To the north there's no relief in sight for region desperate for rain with yet another heat wave in the forecast this weekend. Triple digit temperatures and gusty winds making fire conditions even worse. At least 68 fires are now burning an area nearly the size of Delaware. In organ the bootleg fire now being called a mega fire growing to an area nearly seven times the size of San Francisco. Authorities say the fire will likely burn until late fall. I wish we had something more than extreme to explain it because of its historical fire behavior. Historical Ralph. Bad drought leaving many of the rivers drying this state of California has been. Forced to relocate more than a million baby stand at 122. Miles away into a hatchery with more water and just over the border in Vancouver millions of shellfish have been boiled alive due to the extreme heat.

