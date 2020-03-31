Transcript for Eyes on the skies

I Freddie beautiful. Some. Brain burns as one of many and the chair and adorable astronomers looking. There the stain Stanley's across the nation using their time quarantined at home together. To learn about our universe. From the roofs of their cars and some even armed with glow stick necklaces parents looking to disguise with their kids Michel Bras so high school astronomy and physics teacher is one of them. Nothing to do with my own kids to seventeen cents a happened on the morning. And we saw the planet before practice but only that easy. The mom and teachers saying quarantine is a great time to get into the Kosmas. Harassment appreciate that astronomy has not Massey asked chemistry biology earth physics. Experts lending advice to first timers NASA is sharing its guy watching tips in a series called what's up winter and early spring are great time to marvel at serious the museum of arts and sciences Daytona telling newbies what to look for. So the great state no telescope no problem apps like this what Skywalk tool available to step is all over the country it is your ball this guy and it tells you exactly what you're looking. Right there Hercules. Right there Draco teachers like Amy Chun Li also encouraging her elementary schoolers in taxes to look up. The night sky offers a vast opportunity C. She students to learn about a world that within learning about this guys and about something else building personal connection and our own failings which just ninety the most important lesson of all. May not discover the newest consolation. But you'll have fun trying extra credit for good dance moves. Are innocent lives and I would love to get involved now frozen dance party but listen if you're interested in getting the easiest Nelson's time did you. Ms. Brosseau saying that we've got to meteor showers coming in the next month united cell might be time to bust up that tells us. We need something to look forward to but the kids there right now you have nightclub thing. I'm gonna try to find the north side but.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.