-
Now Playing: Delta’s new policy for unvaccinated employees
-
Now Playing: New study from Better Business Bureau finds surge in employment scams
-
Now Playing: Travel experts say airline prices expected to plunge
-
Now Playing: Chicago woman who filmed physical altercation with officer breaks silence
-
Now Playing: New twist for patriarch in unsolved murders of South Carolina legal dynasty
-
Now Playing: Key takeaways from Day 1 of Elizabeth Holmes trial
-
Now Playing: California governor campaigns with Harris ahead of recall election
-
Now Playing: Meat prices on the rise
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill fencing to go back up amid security concerns
-
Now Playing: Severe weather causes damage to Ida-struck Northeast
-
Now Playing: Family reunited after Afghanistan evacuation
-
Now Playing: Tropical depression Mindy hits Florida panhandle
-
Now Playing: DOJ preparing to sue Texas over controversial abortion law
-
Now Playing: The touching handmade gift David Casimes received after losing his dad on 9/11
-
Now Playing: Scott Larsen, who lost his father on 9/11, now works in the same NYC fire station
-
Now Playing: Survivor details rescue after 9/11 attack: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Women who survived 9/11 attacks share their stories: Part 1
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 8, 2021
-
Now Playing: Petition to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship a ‘wonderful breakthrough’: Analyst