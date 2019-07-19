Transcript for Fallout continues over the president's tweet

Now to president from looking to distance himself from the ugly thing that played out at his latest campaign rally. The president says he was not happy with the chants of send her back aimed at congresswoman hill on Omar. The president claims he tried to stop the crowd for the video shows otherwise. Meanwhile congresswoman Omar is fighting back after returning to her home district ABC's Mona costar Abbie has the latest from when he Mona. Good morning can it as a followed continues over the president's tweets telling for congresswoman of color to go back to countries that they originally came from. The president is defending his words while distancing himself from a chant that neared his language. This morning president drum trying to distance himself from a chant that erupted at his last campaign rally directed at congresswoman I'll handle mark I was. That happy. I disagree wins. But again I can from. I say that they did this was the moment Wednesday night when the crowd began repeating quote send her back a strong criticized Del Mar. Omar has a history of launching vicious. And dice a medic. Scream. Yeah. The chance playing out with thirteen seconds the president telling ABC news he tried to stop it well I didn't like. They did it and I started speaking very quickly but as you can see as the crowd grew louder the president paused. Looked around. And did continue his speech until it died down. As a president repudiated his supporters behavior he fell short of saying that he would stop them going forward well these are people that love our country. I want them to keep loving our country meanwhile supporters of Omar expressing solidarity as a lawmaker returned to her home state of Minnesota. It is. Really great Cindy hall. An offering this message to her constituents. I know there are a lot of people that are trying to distract us now. But I want you all to know that we are not going to let out. And many GOP lawmakers also publicly condemned the chant without denouncing the president. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said it's quote unfair to hold the president accountable for the words of his supporters and anchor Hannah quite a week in Washington Mona think you're.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.