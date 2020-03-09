Transcript for New fallout after Pelosi's trip to salon

We're learning more about how speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to the San Francisco hair salon her appointment was inside which is not allowed under pandemic guidelines. Here but the story is ABC's tonight into Brazilian. This Maureen new fallout after Nancy Pelosi is controversial blowout. The house speaker facing backlash after getting her hair done inside a San Francisco salon which is still prohibited due to cove in nineteen. Pelosi claim mean she was set up. It was clearly a fan I take responsibility for formally put set up I take responsibility. For trusting. Other word of the neighborhood salon that I've been to over the years many times. But this Maureen to salons owner calls pollute c.'s accusations false she had called the stylus and are her fifth ended and made the appointment so yes. That point I was thirty bucked. So there's no way I could affect that I didn't. Go way narron turn cameras financing issue walked ends that are out. So that's absolutely false bluesy insisting the stylist holder the service wise legal. They said what we're able to accommodate people one person at a time. And that we can set up that time I trust if that. If she in their comfortably. Without a mask and feeling safe then why are we shut down YA MI NI able to have clients commend. The incident hitting close to home for many in a service industry who are struggling financially after being forced to shut down for months during the pandemic. Byrd told me. Cheney should go all way we have to think I will rule she's doomed or another person a makes silly mistakes like that. Speaker Pelosi and video caught her right. After she uttered here Watson as she would not wearing a mask at the time. All of salon owners says her date has suffered an antenna you will most likely back entrances. Will Miller. And think Yale.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.