-
Now Playing: Mother of Ronald Greene: 'It's horrific I can't close my eyes and not see my son'
-
Now Playing: Studio 54 museum exhibit
-
Now Playing: New warning about a ‘3rd peak’ in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: New content to binge this weekend
-
Now Playing: Presidential candidates in dueling town halls
-
Now Playing: Kraft backtracking after "send noods" ad
-
Now Playing: Remembering Conchata Ferrell
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' season premiere
-
Now Playing: Life on the edge
-
Now Playing: Buy now or wait?
-
Now Playing: Amazon scam warning
-
Now Playing: Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot fallout
-
Now Playing: New questions raised over president's health
-
Now Playing: Report details policy that separated migrant children from parents
-
Now Playing: President's aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Remembering Eddie Van Halen
-
Now Playing: ‘Fleetwood Mac’ guy gets big surprise
-
Now Playing: Bracing for Hurricane Delta
-
Now Playing: President Trump returns to White House after hospital stay