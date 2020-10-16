Transcript for Family of Louisiana man killed in police custody speaks out

New questions this morning about the death of a Louisiana man in police custody last year. Newly released audio appears to tell a different story than the account that police gave. Here's ABC's Andrea Fuji. This morning the family of a man killed in police custody speaking out it's horrific way I can't close my eyes and not seeing mice and Ronald green died in May 2019 and rule Louisiana. Police saying at the time they green led them on a car chase after failing to stop for traffic violation and died in the resulting car crash. But seventeen months later body camera audio appears to tell a different story. Despite initial report saying officers did not use force against green. One trooper can be heard talking about the violent arrest. Oh. Greens there weren't weren't suing the state leads. I can see why it hadn't been repealed because it's about this story here. It's it's horrendous what happened to my son the Stanley also watched the body camera video they say when green crashed he surrendered with his hands up and repeatedly apologized. ABC has not independently verify the video which has not been released this video tells the whole different take. His this certificate and this video is two different stories. They also claim half a dozen troopers were seen punching choking and TC green during the arrest. I mean continue to use obscenities and insults. Until four or minutes sustained winds of beating and shall and he. Before they put them in hand outs. After state police launched an investigation into the incident this past August 6 troopers were placed on administrative leave but only the trooper heard on the tapes was fired. And just hours after he was notified. He died in a car accident. The case is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation in addition to the green family's wrongful death lawsuit. The Louisiana state police did not respond to a request for comment. Mona will Andrea thank you for that report.

