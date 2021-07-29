Transcript for A family miracle

It's the family reunion nearly seven decades in the making. Mays dammit Jack and her brother Simon turner. Meeting their half sister Jenny on and the quit aid for the very first time. Yeah. The story be getting in war torn Europe the siblings father Billy fleeing the atrocities of world war TU. Ending up in Trinidad where Demi on it was board Billy's childhood sweetheart may and Simon's mother Clara seeking refuge in New York. Billy would eventually follow clarity New York remains Simon were born but it wasn't until last year that the two found out they had another sibling. Banks to Ancestry.Com. And I started freaking out and then I called my sister at that time and money it was about midnight. I said it's someone who wants a kidney and I'm not giving it. I keep this is this is a scam. No scam just a big sister the trio and their families connecting virtually at first. Until at long last travel restrictions relaxed in the autumn making the trip from Canada where she now lives out to New York. Oh well happy. Am over Joseph Layton and should meet in America has happened to leave me as happened. Two sisters fighting each other leader in life navy but absolutely certain that later is better than never. A Edgar read on. Anybody. Signing now the middle child. Noticing that his sisters have a lot more in common didn't just their DNA. Would bring. Me. MS. Together for the first time in their lives. It's a little about the importance of family about net again that below are talking about it. Welcoming family. Is an important but as you know meeting my kids. My grandchildren and kids. This siblings fighting a new definition of home and a renewed sense of what it means to be Stanley. I want. Exactly Arthel you know in. Yeah you know not. That. I want to add that can or. It might not not grabbed my father. But I found what I was Lankan aren't found family found Seidman and may. I'm sibling thanks I know that he's not me. That that that means an awful lot to me. May signing and their new sister Jenny on the proof that the love of Stanley no matter when you find them it's akin to going to eat in December. I don't know how long highlight this and on how long the good part of tonight's results I'm going to enjoy every day and I'm going to. Tell my credit insistent that I imagine them every day. You can't do. And. Simeon is spending five weeks that may and signing here in New York patriot taking it a yankees game visiting their father's old stomping grounds in the Bronx. Visiting his grave site out on Long Island. The more than anything as he just not they're grateful just Beattie get a guy. And I was so taxing July 8 is full. Of surprises but to see their connection almost no re also genuine and even with the brother Simon is clearly a man of few words but it. Yeah apart there go yank you think the rain start again.

