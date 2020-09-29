Transcript for Family's hospital tailgate

Matalin Masur and her family or close each got it together at least once a week icy -- that every day where oh. We're super close and so when she and her husband Michael found out they were expecting Madeline had always thought her support system would be by her side on the big day. Illinois Senator Obama on his want whoever everywhere that's where that atlas and namely Connecticut is at heart. But social distancing restrictions got in the way until Matalin Stanley found another way. A full blown tailgate right outside the wind down. Their party in the parking lot complete with the tents chairs music and signs reading teen Masur pushed Matty. And the one that made her laugh the most say after the drugs at my favorite says. I that is of the killer a little extra support and a few laps for everyone in the delivery room all dinners and dockers. But he's handling and there are letting Michael T two ivy Michael a lot of. Guys probably wouldn't be thrilled they looked out the window and saw all of you and lives out there it. Now I love them they're awesome concrete. They're like a second set a Paris lead despite Michael junior arriving three weeks early Matalin Stanley showed up ready to tailgate signs at all with almost no notice at all. The family dare the parking lot for more than twelve hours. What does it mean U you know on this incredibly special date to have your number one fans out there cheering you on literally it lit it was everything's. And main sank. It does battle. And Michael sharing the advice from his own to act before the big day. He just told me it was going to be at best in my life and it definitely was not comment forget especially with its Elliott. As he sought their baby Michael is happy and healthy at home with mom and dad who say they want to celebrate the hospital staff doctors and nurses when it's safe to do so. I'm thinking a thank you tailgate party and soundscan. I agree out of all the signs saying you're doing great sweetie. An elaborate on the good moments thank you well.

