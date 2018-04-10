Transcript for FBI report delivered to Capitol Hill

And yet but the wheels now only motion for a confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanagh. The FBI has wrapped up its investigation ahead of schedule. Inserting this morning senators will get a chance to review the report which was triggered by sexual assault allegations against Kavanagh. The White House saying overnight that it's confident Cavanaugh will be confirmed. But there are several senators who were still on the fence and really Rao has the need he tells good morning annaly. Good morning candidates and Maggie we are now officially counting down the hours Intel senators vote on catamounts confirmation. And right now this morning it is still unclear if Republicans have the votes they need it. A late night motion in the senate officially kicking off the countdown to a crucial vote Bob filing cloture on Drudge got off nomination we've read cabin Oz lifelong appointment to the nation's highest court on the line. Though full senate could vote on his final confirmation days weekend. The decision could come down to a handful of undecided senators including Republicans Lisa Murkowski Jeff flake in Susan Collins. Along with Democrat Joseph mansion. This report that's. All for condemning president trounced mockery of Christine Ozzie Ford at a campaign rally. Home I don't remember how do you get room. Where is the place I don't remember. Senator flake on NBC I wish you hadn't done it. It just say it's. It's kind of a college degree presidents come and cart just crying her aren't. After spending much of the day Wednesday defending the president it was a it's. Anything other than the president stating facts the White House is now debating the release of the findings of that FBI investigation. As attorneys for cabin Oz first accuser Christine bloody Ford attacked its merit. Releasing this statement saying a supplemental investigation that did not include an interview with her nor the witnesses who corroborate her testimony. Can not be called an investigation. We are profoundly disappointed. And senators will have a chance to review that FBI reports starting at 8 AM later on this morning and overnight the White House saying that they are fully confident the senate will confirm judge Kavanagh. Henderson Maggie how they can be a busy day annaly route think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.