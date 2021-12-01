Transcript for FBI: State capitols could be target of armed protests

Overnight new evidence revealed in the fast moving investigation into the chaos on Capitol Hill. New pictures from the FBI showed the man suspected of planting two pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters this morning a stunning revelation from congressman Tim Ryan who confirms to capitol police officers have been suspended for their actions during last week's riot. One officer is accused of taking self fees with the rioters the other allegedly directed people who preach the kappa. No one was the cell be are sure. And another was an officer. Who. How to put on them Mirja had on it started I direct them people around. Brian says as many as fifteen other capitol police officers are now under investigation. Congressman Jim Cliburn has suggested the Bob May have had inside information when they stormed the capital because they were able to find him inside an unmarked office. Chris it is rather do most of my work. And for some reason. These people showed up event office. The office where my name. It is about Google owned ago and minor positions are well the duo. Was not the standard. This morning an army official is denying reports that he and others at the Pentagon rejected requests to activate the National Guard capitol police chief Steven son who has resigned. Told the Washington Post his requests were delayed or ignored claiming lieutenant general Walter Piet said quote I don't like the visual of the National Guard standing a police line with the capitol in the background. But this morning Piet says he did not make the statement or any comments similar to what was attributed to me by chiefs signed. In the meantime a new threat is emerging. Wisconsin State Capitol now boarded up as a new FBI bulletin warns armed protests are being planned at all fifty state capitals. My own kids have expressed concern about me going to work. And my parents have. Reached out to me and expressed concerns about me going nowhere had a number of constituents. Who have reached out to meet expressed concern. This isn't the way. Should be intelligence pointing to an unnamed armed group calling for the storming of government buildings and courthouses if president trump is removed from office before January 20. Washington DC mayor Muriel browser is requesting all large scale public events be canceled until at least January 24. The Secret Service official overseeing the inauguration is not addressing specific threats only saying security will be tight. You're gonna see chart points you're gonna see barricades you're gonna see magnetometer screening. Drew all aspects and points of the senate. And up to 151000 national Guardsmen could be deployed here to Washington DC for inauguration day. Meanwhile acting Homeland Security secretary Chad wolf resigned yesterday so now FEMA administrator Pete Gainer takes over in his place.

