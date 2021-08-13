Transcript for FDA approves Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunodeficient

Journey to the pandemic we've learned that four teachers in South Florida have died from co bit in recent days raising more concern about school safety. Florida has seen more Kobe cases in the last week and thirty other states combined. Nationwide hospitalizations are up 31% in the last week. We're now seeing the most infections since January. ABC's Dan Lieberman has the latest including a decision from the FDA overnight regarding a third vaccine shot. This morning news that the FDA has approved booster shots for emergency use in high risk patients. As the delta variant continues to search these are for people who almost certainly. Did not get an adequate response to properly protect them in the first place. This includes transplant patients people on chemotherapy. In those on medications that suppress their immune system. The CDC is expected to vote to recommend the third dose when it meets today. But for young children a crisis unfolding across much of the south. In north Texas officials say they are out a pediatric icu beds in Mississippi. I feel like we're beyond a disaster. So many Kobe patients officials preparing to open a mobile field hospital in the medical center's parking garage. We have no capacity to deal went. The things that we should be able to take care. In Alabama this mother of a seventh grader hospitalized with co bid. You're on the candidate many Amy and order. Yet Ali. Com. And they our guests are UIE sharp and he buried in and reminds Maxi. To protect children doctor if any doubt G urging those who were eligible to get the vaccine. To do so immediately getting anybody around a child who can be vaccinated. Needs to be vaccinated. In Houston tensions running high as officials tried to do just that defying the Texas governor. We don't need is better without it sticking his nose and apathy doesn't try to stuff will benefit from doing what they need to do. This is at least for educators in Florida have died from Kobe to in the last 48 hours as districts fight their governor over masks to. Dean Lieberman ABC news New York.

