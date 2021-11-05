FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for young people

More
Kids ages 12 to 15 could begin receiving the vaccine this week, but many parents aren't rushing to make appointments. ABC News’ Alex Presha reports.
3:00 | 05/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for young people
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Kids ages 12 to 15 could begin receiving the vaccine this week, but many parents aren't rushing to make appointments. ABC News’ Alex Presha reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"77623669","title":"FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine for young people","url":"/WNN/video/fda-authorizes-pfizer-vaccine-young-people-77623669"}