Feds consider Rudy Giuliani email probe

Justice Department prosecutors are considering investigating the president’s personal lawyer about his dealings in Ukraine. ABC’s Faith Abubey reports.
1:41 | 12/22/20

Transcript for Feds consider Rudy Giuliani email probe

