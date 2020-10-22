Transcript for Final presidential debate Thursday

Down in the polls and need of a boost president trump in North Carolina last night pleading with the people to get out and vote get your friends get your family. Get your neighbors. Get your co workers get your boss rep of mad at the scene. And get out and vote. Kind of get out of North Carolina now among the states where rotavirus cases are on the rise at the rally in guess billion jam packed with supporters the president accused the State's governor and other Democrats of playing politics with the pandemic watch. November 4. North Carolina were opening up. And authorities trump also claiming that he stands to benefit from former President Obama returning to the campaign trail. President Obama's campaigning for sleepy Joseph Biden and I said how. That's good news bad news tell me are you saying it's good management like assistant know what's good there was nobody that campaigned harder for crooked Hillary Clinton. Pocketbook but it up. Hope that the credited go hours earlier Obama unloaded on the president. I got the best president wants full credit for the economy here narrative. And zero blame for the pandemic that he would nor Obama holding a driving rally in Philadelphia attacking trumps competence and character he hasn't shown any interest in normal work. Or helping anybody but himself and his friends. Or treating the president's they're like a reality show that he can use to get attention. And by the way even managed TV ratings there are down. So you know that upsets we absolutely not this White House a pandemic playbook. Would have shown them how to respond. But all the pirates reached our shores. But pride you good. I don't know probable wobbly table somewhere we don't know where that playbook went. Obama also referencing a New York Times report that claims trump has a secret bank account in China. Imagine him fired at a secret Chinese bank account. When all of political action you that box new motto I've been a look concerned about the Miller told me Bayesian. There. In the meantime any CNN poll claims biting has a double digit lead in Pennsylvania and a four point lead in Florida experts say both states are likely tighter than that. 41 million votes have already been cast ten times more than inch when he sixteen. And now a potential make or break moment just hours away the candidates face off tonight in Nashville at the final debate. Biden's team saying it expects ugly attacks tonight including on Biden's family other New York Times reports the president's advisors want him to present a more positive hopeful vision for the country. As for that new debate rule that will mute the candidates microphone when the other is answering initial questions president trump once again called that rule change unfair.

