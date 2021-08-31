Transcript for Fire emergency in California

This morning that Caldor fire in northern California intensify. Threatening thousands of homes and forcing people who actually. Nichols College a nightmare scenario. We have 652. Structures that have been destroyed. 39 structures damaged with over 181000 structures threatened around the incident. This fire the worst in the area in at least a hundred years now making its way to the Christmas valley area of south Lake Tahoe. Straddling in the California Nevada border. Cracked. Yeah actually notice law enforcement going door to door squeaking people in the middle of the night. The area like this has been my home you know. The flames jumping highly feet deep has thousands of people rushed to get out many stuck in bumper to bumper traffic. He BC's Keno whitworth is in south Lake Tahoe. Expired absolutely roaring right now essentially we're surrounded by playing their burning at the top and that's clip here. And then you can see the trees but are not hand over here and the wind is sending embers down the mountain igniting new spot fire. The Caldor fire gating eerily close to the theme is Sierra at top posts he resort. Was snow machines are being used to spray water on the encroaching flames. More than 270000. Acres have burned so far. More than 3600 firefighters are battling the blaze and red flag warning is in effect again through today. Seventeen fires are birdie here in California due to the extreme drought and hugging waits the governor has now expanded he is emergency declaration. Injure nor mega banking.

