Transcript for Fire station shooting rampage

This morning a Southern California community reeling from what appears to be another deadly workplace shooting. This morning when. I received a news. There was some of the worst news I've heard. In my career the fire chief in Los Angeles county getting emotional after investigators say an off duty firefighter shot two other members of the department at a fire station. In all would dole say. But one of the victims listed in critical condition overnight the other victim a 44 year old veteran of the department died at the scene. When it comes to being a father. When considering a fireman when it comes to being a mentor. There was nobody that. Compare Loma officers later found the suspect barricaded at his burning home. They say he died by suicide investigators say the suspected gunman was an LA county firefighter specialist. A motive has not been confirmed according to we're station ABC the suspect was apparently involved in an ongoing dispute with a coworker. I've always prayed that is. We were never have a lighter duty death. Can never thought. Debt. If that occurred that it would occur this fashion this deadly shooting coming just days after disgruntled employee. Opened fire at a rail yard in northern California killing nine people are still lawless. The Santa Clara county sheriff's department now releasing quality camera video showing the officers who first responded to last week's attack in San Jose. For nearly four and a half minutes police and deputies are seen with their guns drawn moving across the rail yard and into the building. Where they find victims in the gunman dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound. There were up for a hundred BT employees on and on site yeah morning. And I believe the bravery. All of the law enforcement personnel. Really prevented the loss if additional life. Back to the shooting in LA county investigators say the gunman was not scheduled to work yesterday. And they think he and the victims worked different shifts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.