-
Now Playing: Firefighter killed in LA fire station shooting
-
Now Playing: States cracking down on porch pirates
-
Now Playing: Teen talks about confronting huge bear
-
Now Playing: Major meat supplier hit by cyberattack
-
Now Playing: Cicada cuisine
-
Now Playing: Mayim Bialik begins guest hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
-
Now Playing: Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open
-
Now Playing: A 19-year-old man had a few too many beverages
-
Now Playing: Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 years later
-
Now Playing: NYC, Michigan ease COVID-related restrictions today
-
Now Playing: Naomi Osaka fined for avoiding reporters
-
Now Playing: Restrictive Texas voting bill blocked
-
Now Playing: A Memorial Day that feels like normal
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old ‘Star Wars’ superfan!
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods breaks his silence
-
Now Playing: 3 Tacoma police officers charged
-
Now Playing: Vigil held for San Jose shooting victims
-
Now Playing: Memorial Day weekend travel rebounds
-
Now Playing: Sanitation workers to the rescue