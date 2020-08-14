Transcript for Fires raging in the West

This morning prior partners spread ban smoking while fires scorched Southern California. Thousands of crews are battling at least three major fires more than 21 square miles devoured since Wednesday I got the car. It was so hot enough plays been around I thought I was gonna blow tires. The so called lake fire is burning just outside Los Angeles carry through more than 111000 acres are rating. Officials warned that thousands of homes and businesses are now threaten others have already been destroyed the neighbor's house was Ari engulfed when I left. Firefighters in the heart of the battle surrounded by a deep red and don't he landscape. On the areas to fire already passed through are nothing but ash in the remnants of burned out buildings. You're krona acquires parked just outside this neighborhood at least 275. Firefighters racing to stop the flames as the fire burns right next to homes. Just thirty miles north the ranch fire exploded to 3000 acres Thursday afternoon evacuations in effect right now. That's going to be a hot dry summer. And it's going to be a very very hot dry weekend. Temperatures in the area dipped Thursday night but now officials say triple digit heat and low humidity. Will create dangerous and erratic conditions throughout the region we have a low on the fire because of the cloud cover. Of that we're concerned that was his cloud cover goes away that was the a lot of active fire activity from the conditions are perfect to form so called partner NATO's. Like this dressing room Thursday.

