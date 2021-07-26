Transcript for Flash floods, wildfires and sandstorms in the West

Now to the breaking news overnight from the extreme weather conditions across the west we have new images from the flash floods the wildfires exploding in size. And the sand storm blamed for a deadly pileup on the highway. This morning deaths in multiple states now being blamed on extreme weather in central you tell police say high winds kicked up a sandstorm on interstate fifteen. Causing this twenty car pileup at least seven people were killed several others were hospitalized overnight. In Arizona authorities are searching for two children. Both swept away by floodwaters in separate incidents authorities in Cowen would identified the missing sixteen year old as they eat more. Who's related to several first responders in the community her grandfather is a retired fire chief. We're dying here and and we thanking everyone. Use the lever sweet girl home and we know she's coming home. Faith called 911 Saturday night saying her vehicle was stranded in knee high water authorities say rushing waters swept or offer a car during the rescue attempt to water it was only her knees at the types call for help the water quickly rose to over eight feet within an hour farther south authorities are searching for four year old girl in the town of pima were police say flood waters overtook a family's car on this road. Rescuers pulled five family members to safety. But the water swept the vehicle away before they got to the little girl it's a small community and. It's it's it's heartbreaking when something like this happens in the meantime the extreme drought is fueling at least eighty wild fires in eleven states. In northern California this weekend. The State's largest fired the Dixie fire exploded in size after merging with a smaller blaze it's now raging in two counties burning at least a dozen homes. But threatening as many as 101000 and this fire in Montana is so destructive you talk and California are sending resources despite the major fires burning in their own states.

