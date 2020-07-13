Transcript for Florida sees highest single-day record for new coronavirus cases

This morning cases are skyrocketing in Florida we definitely had a you know a sharp increase in the number of people going to the hospital the sunshine state reporting 151000. New cases Sunday. The highest single day jump in the US ever Florida is among seven states setting daily dental records Walt Disney World home buyer parent company Disney. Reopening over the weekend nearly four months of the department quote. And content Disney's Hollywood studios are set to open Wednesday one family in Miami scene or brother and sister both in their twenties. Diet within days of each other. They're letting big. You're old. And Michigan health officials say this July 4 Li party were hundreds of people party shoulder to shoulder. But what to several positive test in Mississippi some hospitals are now forced to send cove in nineteen patients. Out of state after running out of room and an Arizona and the mayor of Phoenix is warning morgues are filling up in Texas. We have acknowledged the fact that the numbers are continuing to arrest. Houston's mayor proposing a two week shut down its icu but has dwindled to fewer than 100. In the entire city the army is now sending nearly 600 medical personnel to help in the hard hit state disease. It comes as doctors are warning that people who attended there is so Coke over to parties. Intentionally getting infected by the virus. Are paying the ultimate price. Aren't it was impossible important yeah. Fact and about a disease. A thirty year old a San Antonio died after flouting safety measures and now despite evidence of the latest mutation in the corner viruses affecting young people more. New calls to think kids back to school melting from parents and my they have now recently since all. And officials education secretary Betsy to boss echo president comes threat to defund schools that don't resume in person learning she. Kids need to be in school they need to be learning they need to be moving ahead to boss you're suggesting schools don't have to follow the safety measures laid out by graffiti feet. The CDC guidelines are just that meant to be flexible but now many families students and teachers are questioning the safety of the move. Eight of kids and teachers into that minister once school and Arizona said the longtime teacher died and two others are sick after they worked on a cross from together. All sitting six feet apart. And South Carolina if reporting its first cases of children with multi system inflammatory syndrome after getting corner virus and syndrome has now we reported. And at least 26 states.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.