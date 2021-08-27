Transcript for Forecast: 100,000 COVID-19 deaths by December

Now to the pandemic the US is now reporting more than 800 deaths from co bid per day. That's the highest level in five months we're getting new insight into the crisis that hospitals in several states. Are facing. This morning all fifty states are now reporting a high rate of Kobe transmission with a new four cows warning. We could see more than 100000 new debts between now and December 1. I seen a lot of people not. Over the last year and a half and is picking up pace. It's never been as bad as it is right now in Kentucky hospitalizations. Just hit an all time high for the fifth consecutive day. CN nearly 5000. Cases. And 65 Kentucky ends that we lost in just one day's report. It is. Tough. In North Carolina the icy user treating more patients now than at any other time during the pandemic. In Georgia some hospitals are turning going ambulances. A similar situation in Florida. Where hospital in West Palm Beach. Had to transport a police officer to Ohio after running out of at no machines a life support system that provides oxygen by by passing along. It's a nightmare that I can't wake up from with the pandemic going on there are no act Mo. Com machines available in the state of Florida. In Central Florida the running out of places to put bodies this is not being exaggerated. Or blown out of proportion by the media. This is real with morgues that capacity some hospitals are now using refrigerated trucks to store the debt. It comes as Florida's ban on masks mandates returns to court. With a judge set to rule and its legality today. Meanwhile in Illinois the governor is now reinstating mask requirements. Hospital staff are becoming overwhelmed. And overburdened. People are dying who don't have to die. And in Washington State won high schools plan to find covic igniting a firestorm of controversy. The school wanted to force athletes to Wear ankle monitors in for social distancing but decided against the plan after backlash from parents. Meanwhile an update from Delta Airlines and a story we told you about yesterday after saying it will force unvaccinated workers to pay higher insurance premiums. It's now seen a fivefold increase in the number of employees getting vaccinated.

