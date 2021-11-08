Transcript for New forecast shows COVID-19 hospitalizations could quadruple by Labor Day

It certainly anxious this Texas mother is worried about the upcoming school year her eleven year old son Carson has a compromised immune system after battling co bid last year spending four months in the hospital his school district does not. Have amassed Mandy. I'm still walking just into the battle song went out. Protection without a wet and it is very scary may meanwhile in Florida. We have elementary gates who are not elegant about a vaccination. Coming into my classroom populated bold enough to Colgate. On Nacional and they act and deadly. And gaming. And the governor did he hot cake. The delta surge in Florida keeps getting worse but nearly 12100. More hospitalizations. The state leading the nation with hospitalized children. Across the US hospitals reporting pediatric cases that are severe something we've never seen before is. Pediatric intensive care units getting overwhelmed and that's really frightening wolf Florida's governor continues to threaten school districts even teachers' pay for those who oppose his ban on mask mandates. The White House now looking into using federal dollars to pay a portion of those teachers salaries in tax is local leaders continue to reject governor Greg Abbott's ban on mass mandates as three regions of the state. Now report having no icu beds at all one Houston icu nurse says her staff is being pushed to a breaking. When I feel like we've lost this fight. There's trauma there's anger there's frustration they're putting their lives on the line to fight Kobe. What is everybody else doing. Dan Lieberman ABC news New York. Dan thank you.

