Transcript for Friday Rewind: Deadly storms

We're wrapping up by another busy week of headlines this morning and this week we stuff. Quiet a bit of anger I did indeed from angry whether it's angry politics here now your weekly Friday rewind. President turned his back on the campaign trail last thing Tennessee keys to determine control the senate ends mid term elections. How were the president was unscripted and loving the spotlight. He went back to that unfulfilled. They got hey by the wall. And that it would join. Even turned the false claim that despite infiltrated his campaign into a rallying cry for as they try I could. They had people. Now I can't. And overnight it popped out publicly contradicted. Saying president trump was not a target. Sheriff protecting our community. There's a threat to anyone authorities say Sargent baker was responding to a suspicious vehicle report when he spotted Stephen Wiggins. Investigators then say Baker's radio went silent using GPS they later tracked down his vehicle finding his body concerned. According to a police report Wiggins was wanted for assault and theft after police responded to a domestic call Tuesday. We're told he slapped the woman put a guns were head and threatened to kill her if she called police later stealing her car. As authorities worked to zero win on Wiggins Sargent Baker's colleagues tonight. And praying for justice. First we begin with that devastating flash flooding in Ellicott city Maryland 83 storm water invading delicately nearly. Floods are rushing down main street Sunday a man seen here swept up in the devastating water a house crumbling right behind him. Those who escape their lives were allowed to return for the first time today to assess the damage. Deaths have coffee makes you more electable that the resident. Jack and I get a hug. Who doesn't fit into that operated coffee the object but yeah. Still I got those are we ought to come to your writers. Everybody else I love this coffee crickets it's just us. That this does. Thus those unsung now how worried are just downing the copy. And because it. Yum death and being unlikable it's little like of them didn't you are wonderful person. You're Smart it's not very likable. Intelligence.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.