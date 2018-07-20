Transcript for Friday Rewind: Trump visits Putin

We had Russia spies international intrigue conspiracy. Jack Ryan is back. At that it's just since the world we live and just our weekly Friday reliant. It may have been the most faithful for hours in the trump presidency to date take a look at what happened yesterday. We Blatter who committed an act of war against the United States I've aware of where against our elections which saw president dropped by his side right here in Helsinki. Trump 041. As President Putin was. Trump with a soccer ball and I think a lot of people woman saying he was an own goal. Justice Department announced the arrest of a Russian woman on charges that she conspired to act as an agent of Moscow. Federal judge ordering alleged Russian agent when reopened Tina he held behind bars pending trial. Federal prosecutors arguing. 29 year old gun rights activist is an extreme flight risk saying just days before her arrest she was packing boxes and sending money to Russian. And the government claims that Batavia was willing to go to extreme measures to infiltrate the American political system. And the NRA prosecutors accuse the Tina offering sex in exchange for position and an unidentified special interest organization. Wildfire dangers expanding in the west and this hour at least forty large fires burning right now in Oregon overnight too fast moving wildfires engulfing multiple buildings in California the smoke from the thirteen thousand acre fire near Yosemite meaning air quality hazardous the latest on those young boys and their coach rest. Kids from the cave in Thailand the wild pools the team the whole world supported back in the game tonight trading hospital gowns for soccer jerseys. Fit and healthy enough to play again. Pretty bizarre ad man has at a new record. For slicing watermelons. On his stomach. No doubt not try this all that's not look safe. There's even deceive moonlight at brisk. Chicken typical typical. Brutal. Just. I accidentally him. Kick back at the zoo that just gonna leave me hanging out there. Luckily we have the commercial break to recover. Can I had I just can't yet I can barely talk planet doing that you're going down my face siren might make out. Thankfully that's the news for this half hour Basel and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.