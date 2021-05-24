Transcript for Gadgets for kids

This morning our own Diaz was Dick DeBartolo is here with four of his favorite fun unique gadgets for kids. That promise to bring smiles all around good morning debt. Good morning moment I do have some new age stuff will help parents to like the first one. These parents had a kid that would not stay in the sheet in the shopping cart so the husband and wife invented. This catch it buddy hug it was designed to help keep kids safe and entertained while shopping it's like a high chair tray for virtually any shopping cart it can help secure child in the seat with a double latch safety system. The tray can hold gains food in more and it has a rim to keep things from falling off. An optional phone holder attaches to the tray so a child can watch movies cartoons and more. Also giving parents peace of mind. Now this next gadget is it for everyone because who doesn't love karaoke Dick. Absolutely and with this karaoke Mike he'll need sunglasses. Let's take a look at the video. What more could you ask for in a karaoke like dancing LEDs. Rechargeable battery. It's polluted truth. It had a lawyer changing function. And if you still. How did so only you can he yourselves. Yeah. Rattle us some good next gadget is wow now this nice gadget. Is probably the worst for parents which is putting away all those toys that they end up buying but this is a unique and creative way to do it right thick. Exactly it's great it's a big toy that folds up and yields seed here and it's cold popped to play. Puff the play is in new line of strong cold calling boy toys like he slides. They assembled quickly and then fold flat for easy storage. In addition to the fund slide the car that can hold up to fifty pounds. And is even the two and one kitchen it's a kitchen on one side and nursery on the other. All right now that is super cool also another interactive thing fur kids is this next gadget. That you're gonna men Shan and it's also timely because we're currently still in a pandemic. Exactly it's an easy way to get kids to wash their hands. Take a peek at this crazy Ahrens high performing hand so. Well it firms that makes the hand color. Then. As the kids wash their hands actually anybody that colony continues to college slowly fades away. And then if you wash your hands thoroughly. For twenty seconds. Full of the color will. The truth here. Then you'll have. Clean hands. Clean hands and now we can all stop singing that happy birthday song gray. Yes exactly. Well Dick think you had read these and other fun that you need gadgets for kids visit Dicks website gizmo is done this as well as our own website W and vans dot com. Stacy Marcello thank you so much for joining us. You're watching where a great once it is and five.

