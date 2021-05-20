Transcript for The gang is back in new 'Friends' trailer

Like any Greek friendship some things never change. Seventeen years deputies say good bye they're back together again. The reunion coming eight eagle Mack's next week. Is try. Jen Aniston and McCain getting back together on the original sound stage in Burbank. With recreated the sets. What is sure to brings jobs. To recreate some of those iconic brands moment. And is eighteen pages. Dropping some never before known trivia along the way scored a sort of reminds him on the table if you trailers surprising stance with new info. And Courtney Cox apparently broke her lines in secret spot on the Jen Aniston took one of Monica stresses that she's still layers to this day and nearly two decades later. Almost the whole cast agreed well Ralston bright jewel on the bright. Yeah. Eight courting trending on Twitter to us to ride it both. Guess no one told fans that life was going to be this way. The unscripted special promising appearances by BTS lady got got Reese Witherspoon and many more. But one guest appearance house boats and especially. It's. 13 saying I screens what I saw Janice. Well so did week. Well my god. Ease. Out my god to all six of the original friends will be a Good Morning America next week he can catch that on Tuesday right here and ABC. And friends the reunion airs a week from today on HBO Max. I a lot of but I also am really sad the same time that weird ways and it's still sold yeah. Well you know I suspect in the thought it hit the field for me it's the fields. The knives.

