Transcript for Gardening while in quarantine

For so many this quarantine is green. Water my garden is thought to myself. Amateur gardeners sprouting up all over as Stanley sees their time at home to grow a new app it. Even our own markets more seen here with his new quarantine pal Max the plant. He getters proving that now is a great time to get into bizarre death. I've never had time to actually. Or something for myself. And our man authorities and the experts agree. Gardening guru Timothy Hannah and well thought world. AKA big city gardeners saying we've got lots of free time to attend to our greens Mullin quarantined so I decided to give it a go even though I myself am a little green. First some advice from Kim what Prodi's tonight predicts. If not leafy greens and I would recommend that you start with herbs. Whether you grow Mae and Rosemary thyme or Reagan no it doesn't matter they're extremely forgiving. They're tolerant. In case you forget to water and you get repeated harvest from them throughout the year. Once he secured your plants ten's top three tips of number one of your best for and to become compost. Compost has many uses throughout the garden where do you get at the mulch or fertilizer. Exit when your water you want the water off of the leaves of the plan. Instead give a little lower we're just trying to get the water to the root zone spraying the plant. Sometimes you could spread diseases and last did your buds the right sides plan to different plants next to each other. In the hopes that one will help benefit the other. Whether it increases the flavor increases the pest resistant. Or eight kids helped keep flies are diseases away. The most important thing to remember. Don't get too crazy too fast we all know how that goes. See I'm. Instead Tim says to keep your little shop little start small and allow the garden to grow with you as your love and passion for gardening growth. All right so what Marquette before you get your garden going Tim says to make sure you know your gardening zone. So you know which plants will do well in your area obviously I didn't I research guys we've got a full blown greenhouse over here is that volleyball well I it and like it need to green thumbs. You know weapon ports when he was just a few days ago so thanks for helping us learn how to growth. This week about a jungle and there concrete.

